Increased Crime In Lagos: US Consulate Issues Security Alert

Security warning from the US Consulate. Lagos is now a crime hotbed

https://twitter.com/chidi_esq/status/1387095180453584901

Lagos US Embassy Lagos Acs 11:16

Alert: Increased Crime in Lagos

Security Alert: U.S. Consulate Lagos

Location: Lagos, Nigeria Date: 04/27/2021 Event: Security Notice

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has recently seen a notable increase in crime in Lagos. Reports of robberies/smash-and-grabs on the roads by armed men have increased significantly on both Ikoyi and Victoria Island. Typically, men on a motorcycle will follow a vehicle until it stops at a traffic light or intersection then approach the vehicle, present a weapon, and rob the occupants. Although most of these incidents happen at night, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has received reports of robberies taking place during daylight hours.

Please remember to be aware of your surroundings, especially when driving at night. The following personal safety tips can help reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

Keep vehicle doors locked and windows rolled up at all times while driving, especially in traffic jams or at traffic lights.