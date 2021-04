Niger State youth leader has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), must do something, to stop the insecurity going on in the State.



https://punchng.com/video-insecurity-buhari-must-do-something-or-else-we-will-take-the-law-into-our-hands-niger-youth-leader/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_D5eEbaLVxw