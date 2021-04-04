Insecurity: Gumi Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta (Photo)

Ahmad Gumi, prominent Islamic cleric, is currently in a meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s spokesman, confirmed the meeting to TheCable.

“I am not there and the meeting is still going on,” Akinyemi said when asked what the meeting is about.

“It is not just the two of them present; it is stakeholders meeting holding at his residence here in Abeokuta.”

TheCable, however, understands the meeting may be connected to the insecurity in the country.

Gumi has been meeting with various stakeholders as part of efforts to solve the security challenge.

The cleric has often called on the federal government to grant amnesty to bandits attacking residents across northern parts of the country.

He has repeatedly said the bandits should not be castigated and referred to as criminals if the country wants them to lay down their weapons.