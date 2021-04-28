Insecurity In Nigeria Has Dwarfed What We Experienced During Jonathan – Actor Ugezu

“Jonathan And PDP Were Not Good, But This APC Is A Colossal Disaster” – Ugezu J. Ugezu

Reacting to insecurity in Nigeria, Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu has described the administration of President Buhari as a “colossal disaster”, IgbereTV reports.

While admitting that the Goodluck- led administration had lapses, the actor stated that the insecurity, injustice, administrative recklessness, high-handedness, and impunity currently witnessed in the country is worse than what Nigerians experienced during the time of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and also is of proportion unprecedented in Nigeria’s history.

He wrote on his Instagram handle:

“The insecurity in Nigeria has dwarfed what we experienced during President Goodluck Jonathan.

Truth is….. President Goodluck and the PDP were not good. But this APC is a colossal disaster.

The injustice, administrative recklessness, high handedness and impunity in the APC Nigeria is of proportion unprecedented in our history.

Shame on anyone still defending a completely failed government.”

