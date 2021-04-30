Insecurity In The South-East: IGP Baba Redeploys Anambra CP, Senior Officers

SOUTH-EAST SECURITY: IGP COMMENCES OVERHAULING OF SECURITY ARCHITECTURE

· CP Chris Owolabi now CP Anambra, 2 DCPs, 14 ACPs, others, deployed to Region

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the posting of CP Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra State Police Command.

The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security. CP Chris Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones. A total of two (2) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), fourteen (14) Assistant Commissioners of Police and other mid-level officers were affected.

The Inspector General of Police charged the new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor.

He further charged the CP to rejig the security apparatus of the State, harness the full potential of the command – its workforce, assets and stakeholders – in advancing the collective safety of all citizens.

The IGP equally enjoined the people of South-East and South-South zones to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to enable them succeed in the responsibilities of safeguarding them and the common wealth of the nation.



