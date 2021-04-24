Ipesi Akoko, Ondo State: A Big Town With No MTN, GLO Or Any Network Provider

Please, admin and naira Landers, help us push this up. This community is yet to have good access to digital communication,even though

Ipesi Akoko is in Akoko South East Local government area of Ondo State. It is home to about 20000 populace with their people all over the world.

It has a college of education. It is home to Ebomi Lake. A potential tourist attraction of international status.

A network provider has erected a mast for over 6 years and the project is uncompleted.

Please any one with any assistance on how this community can have good network access should help