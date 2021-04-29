Is Acquiring A Degree A Waste Of Time?

My mind full of depression, anytime i remembered what students passed through before you can get any certificate in my dear country Nigeria. After all this struggle, someone will still find it difficult to get a job. Some will still go ahead for their masters or Phd at the end you still find yourself without job. My thoughts now was, should the less privileged person just go for ND and also acquire skill work?.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

