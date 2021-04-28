Is BOI Recruiting At The Moment?

Good morning guys,

I got a call from a “so called” representative of BOI (Bank of Industry) telling me i’m eligible for one of their vacant roles.

I can’t remember sending my CV to BOI because never have i seen their Vacancy ads before but i must admit my CV is with several recruiters so maybe they forwarded it for me. When the person called the first time and asked if i was interested in any of the roles, i declined cos none is an IT position and we ended the call.

This person called again and started explaining the several roles available and i went on to ask what my job description would be for the role i’m eligible for and he said that will be forwarded to my email address as well as the interview date but so far i’ve not gotten the email yet and this call was since Monday.

Pls can anyone confirm if this is legit or one of those many scam interviews, Thanks.