Is It Better To Quit Or Continue With This Job?

Can u do this job? Is it advisable to continue wit dis job?

I am stuck & afraid to quit.

I am a graduate but decided to take dis job early last year when nothing was forthcoming.

Work where u earn 12k, n most times u don’t get to collect d amount complete. U collect 3k or 5k after deduction of shorts & I.O.U. cos u don’t even get paid at d end of d month.

Salary is usually not paid at d end of month but second month. Maybe mid or towards ending of d other month.

Bills piling up & always broke. 1year + on d job but nothing to show for it.

Work from Monday to Sunday. Resume b4 8am & close by 8:30pm or 9pm.

It’s being very challenging & I felt I should share to get some advice.