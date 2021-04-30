Is This Job Invite Genuine?

Following the receipt of your CV/application, please be informed that we currently have openings for the role of a sales advisor with an investment bank Chapel Hill Denham (LAGOS ONLY) it comes with a fixed salary of 50k plus commission, if you are interested you are hereby invited for an assessment/chat with us (details below).

Venue: SOL JIbowu Office (PEACE MASS BUILDING 19 JIBOWU ROAD, JIBOWU BUS STOP, YABA)

Time: 8am prompt

Date: Thursday 18th March 2021.

Please come along with your CV and credentials (ORIGINALS AND PHOTOCOPIES) and be formally dressed FACE MASK IS A MUST

Kindly confirm your availability by sending your FULL NAME and “AVAILABLE” to 08082448664 (SMS ONLY) or via email to apapaoffice@solnigeria.com

Best Regards

Adeniyi Adetunji

RRM ASSISTANT JIBOWU REGION| Strategic Outsourcing Limited

Peace Mass Transit Building. 19 Jibowu Road- Jibowu | Lagos – Nigeria

apapaoffice@solnigeria.com | www.solnigeria.com