‘Is This Not Sexual Harassment?’

Some weeks ago I was writing exams, the exams venue was one of the school’s laboratory, and the stools were quite uncomfortable, if you’ve ever been to a school’s laboratory you would know what I’m talking about and sometimes the stools are too high for the lab bench and it causes great discomfort. The most comfortable position for me after sitting erect on the stool for over an hour was to lower my back and arch it.

So as I was writing the exams, I can remember I was trying to draw a pathway, when the lecturer invigilating us tried to pass behind me and he touched my butt and said “shift this your small bumbum from the road” and laughed. I found it very offensive. I was so focused on writing that exam that I didn’t want to answer him, it’s not the kind of course students would like to write twice.



I wasn’t the only one on that row who was blocking his path but he told the others merely to shift.

So today I was telling a friend about it and he laughed and said it was nothing. Nothing? Was it your butt that was touched? Right it wasn’t and so it’s so easy for him to say it is NOTHING. A stranger’s hand on your butt is SEXUAL HARASSMENT.

What sort of world am I living in?