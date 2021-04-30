“It Is Not True” – NBS Faults Ngige On The Accuracy Of Nigeria’s Unemployment Data

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has denied claims by Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, that the World Bank questioned the methodology employed by the NBS to generate its employment statistics.

The Federal Government and the World Bank will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data for employment statistics.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this Wednesday while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in his office.

Ngige said, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.”



Freshly released Q4 2020 labour force statistics by the NBS showed that Nigeria’s labour force (unemployment rate) increased by 33.3% in Q4 2020 from 27.1% in Q2 2020.

Only 46,488,079 were employed at the time of the survey, while the number of people in the labour force was estimated to be 69,675,468.

NBS hits back

The World Bank has denied making any such statement and rather together with the economic advisory committee affirmed its confidence, commendation, support and close working relationship with @nigerianstat. The World Bank can be contacted if in doubt.



