Nigerian gay rights activist, Bis Alimi, has blasted hotel owners for keeping the holy Bibles in hotel rooms, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he claimed that hotel owners are forcing their “religion down our throats” and that the act is “rude.”

He wrote:

“We honestly need to stop putting bible in hotel rooms. It is rude. This act of forcing your religion down our throat is rude! Simple”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNR9fRZn8kq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link