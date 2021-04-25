For about 1-2 months, I’ve been experiencing rectal discharge (a lump above my anus which brings out bloody mucur), constant weakness and pain in my abdominal area. Initially, I thought it was a disease called Hemorrhoids, because the symptoms are exactly the same, and I never imagined this could happen to me. Two nights ago, my stool was filled with dark red blood; so I had to quickly inform my parents. They advised I go for a full scale test. To cut the story short, I’ve been diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer. I really need your prayers.

