Jay-Z To Release New Album Featuring Olamide, Femi Kuti

US rapper Jay-Z has unveiled the tracklist for his African-themed album titled The Ascension which will be released in a few weeks time.

The album features Olamide, Femi Kuti, Nasty C and Sarkodie all from Africa. On the foreign front, The Ascension features Beyoncé, Rick Ross, H.E.R and the duo of Lighthouse family.

Speaking on the 16-track album, Jay-Z said, “I’ve always wanted to get in touch with my roots and connect to the motherland. You know, Africa is blessed with so much talent and I felt like it was time to tap into that resource. The Ascension is not just talking or focusing on Africa but it’s also about me giving back to the people, familiarizing with the culture and connecting more with the motherland.”