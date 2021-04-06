Jesse Lingard And Pedro Neto Bust-Up After West Ham Win Match (Photos)

West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard, and Wolves forward Pedro Neto got into an heated conversation at the end of the match.

Lingard revealed that Pedro Neto confronted him after the match unhappy about the result.

Lingard was key against Wolves and helped West Ham move u on the Premier League table after a 3-2 win.

However, Lingard and Neto got into a Bust-up, which the referee had to intervene.

Both West Ham and Wolves players immediately ran towards them after some angry exchange of words.

Lingard has scored six goals, with four assists in eight Premier League matches for West Ham United.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjdfltxE8oA