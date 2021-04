the following are the jobs i can consider for now while waiting for God’s time for my admission

i can’t waste or underate my good o level result

only legal works with this characteristics will i think is worthy of been given a trial

a job that will pay the least of 30k monthly.

a job that will allow me to be working and schooling together when i’m finally admitted.

a job that’ll know that am not to be over stress

or else………