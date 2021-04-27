John Chukwudi Utaka Named Interim Head Coach Of The Montpellier Feminines

Ex-Nigeria international and Montpellier HSC forward John Chukwudi Utaka has been named interim head coach of the Montpellier Feminines.

The 39-year old is taking over from Senegal’s Frédéric Mendy who was sacked recently due poor run of results.

Utaka will be assisted by Frenchman Baptiste Merle and Sports Director Jean-Louis Saez.

Utaka played for Montpellier from January 2011 to July 2013 where he won the French Ligue 1 in his first season at the club.

The 39-year-old returned to the club in May 2020 after being appointed as a youth team coach.

He has a real opportunity to show what he is made up of as one of the few African coaches in charge of a European club.

Montpellier are ranked 6th on the league log with 27 points from 19 games this season in the French Women’s League.



