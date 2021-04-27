Julian Nagelsmann To Become Bayern Munich’s Head Coach

HANSI FLICK’S CONTRACT TERMINATED AS REQUESTED

Julian Nagelsmann to become FC Bayern head coach

FC Bayern have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach. The Bavarian-born 33-year-old will move to Munich from RB Leipzig on 1 July 2021 ahead of the new season, signing a five-year contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2026.

This comes after FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick’s request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date.

“Julian Nagelsmann represents a new generation of coaches. Despite his young age, he already has an impressive CV. We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann, we can continue the magnificent successes of recent years,” said club president Herbert Hainer. “I would like to express my thanks to Hansi Flick on behalf of FC Bayern. He took over our team at a difficult time in 2019 and went on to win six trophies, with the seventh hopefully to follow. He will always have a place in FC Bayern’s history books. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Oliver Kahn: “Julian’s contract length of five years alone shows how committed he is to FC Bayern. I am convinced that FC Bayern’s sporting future will be a very successful one with Julian Nagelsmann,” the board member said. “My thanks go to Hansi Flick. He’s led FC Bayern to great successes with great football. We have now fulfilled his wish to leave FC Bayern before the end of his contract. All the best, Hansi!”

“The talks with Julian have been very cooperative and constructive. We are going to have a lot of joy with him – of that I am sure,” added board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić. “I want to express my thanks to Hansi Flick. After taking on the role of head coach nearly one and a half years ago, we have celebrated many victories and titles, with the treble in 2020 being the high point. His name will always be associated with these successes. I wish him all the best for the road ahead.”

Hansi Flick: “The last two years will be unforgettable for me. The emotions, the wins, the titles, but also the day-to-day work on the pitch have been a lot of fun for me – it’s been an amazing time. Success can only be achieved together! A coach is nothing without his team, and I was lucky enough to have fantastic players here in Munich and a staff and a coaching team who did incredible work. Thanks guys, and thanks Kathleen! Particular thanks also go to president Herbert Hainer, along with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic and the entire executive board, who gave me the opportunity to coach this magnificent team. One tinge of sadness remains: that we could not celebrate the great successes during this period with the fans. I’ve missed you in every match. I wish the FC Bayern family only the very best for the future. It is not a cliché when I say: it’s been a great honour for me.”

Julian Nagelsmann coached the TSG Hoffenheim first team from February 2016, becoming the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history. Since 1 July 2019, Nagelsmann has been in charge of RB Leipzig, who he led to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season.



