Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate the birthday of his children today April 8, IgbereTV reports.

One of their photos he shared was captioned;

”It’s Valerie (Uloaku) my daughters birthday today, it’s also Kosi’s birthday too. Please show them your usual uncommon love. Thanks”

