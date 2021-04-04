Kannywood Actress, Ummi Zeezee Threatens To Commit Suicide

Former Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim, better known as ZeeZee, has threatened to kill herself in a bizarre Instagram post, Igbere TV reports.

In a message uploaded on Saturday, the actress said she was living a miserable life.

Her unedited message reads:

“This days I live a MISERABLE life to the extend that I want to commit SUICIDE, but please non of any body should ask me why? All I need from you people is a PRAYER.”

Daily Trust reports that after several attempts to reach her proved abortive, she sent a terse message saying “Pray for me.”

The Borno indigene had a few days earlier posted on Instagram that “If you can’t deal with life, life will deal with you.”

ZeeZee had what she described as a “controversial relationship” with singer Timaya after a failed romance with a businessman simply identified as Danchina.

She later claimed that she almost got married to former military head of state Ibrahim Babangida, with reports saying she later considered poisoning herself when she could not marry the retired army general.

ZeeZee and another Kannywood actor Zaharaddeen Sani fought dirty in 2019 over an alleged monetary gift by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

She accused Zaharadden, Sani Danja, Fati Mohammed, Al’amin Buhari and Imranaa Mohammed of taking money for the industry from Atiku entourage and sharing it among themselves.

Zaharadden dismissed the allegation, saying ZeeZee was making noise because she no longer had an impact in Kannywood.

A fan of late American pop star Michael Jackson, she released a song titled Janglover in 2019.

She last featured in a Kannywood movie in 2006.