Kelechi Iheanacho Wins Leicester City March Goal Of The Month Award (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Nigerian Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has now won the Leicester City March Goal of the Month Award.

Iheanacho scored a fantastic first-time volley in Leicester City’s 1-1 away draw at Burnley in March.

The Nigerian scored five goals in three Premier League matches for Leicester in March.

He was recently named the Premier League Player of the Month for March.

During the Burnley match, teammate Wilfred Ndidi played a long ball over the top and Iheanacho scored on the volley.

Leicester City are now 3rd on the English Premier League table.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YsMOSw8O6Y