Kidnappers Collect Cooked Food, Drinks, Wine, Suya, Money To Release Family Of Five

By on No Comment

Abductors of a family of five have released them after collecting ransom.

The kidnappers reportedly collected money, drinks, cooked food, wine, suya and other edibles before their victims were released.

The family of five, consisting Mr Olisa Ibrahim, his wife and three children, was kidnapped along Ajowa-Ayere Kabba road while returning to Abuja after the Easter break.

Sources said the family returned to Ajowa Akoko after regaining freedom.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, declined comments saying the kidnap took place in Edo State territory.

https://thenationonlineng.net/kidnappers-collect-food-drinks-money-to-release-family-of-five/

Kidnappers Collect Cooked Food, Drinks, Wine, Suya, Money To Release Family Of Five added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.