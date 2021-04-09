Lagos To Divert Traffic In Ikeja Due To Red Line Rail Project

The Lagos State Govt @followlasg

The Lagos State Government is set to divert the traffic on Adegbola Street, Ikeja for 15 months, commencing from Sunday 11th April, 2021, in readiness for the construction of Ikeja Overpass, Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Project.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, @dr_oladeinde, said the diversion is in continuation of the construction of an Overpass Rail Line Bridge and necessary to ensure the safety of road users and contractors against accident during the construction period.

@dr_oladeinde disclosed that motorists from Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi Street to link Oshifila Street and make their way through the Rail Level Crossing to their desired destinations.

The Transport Commissioner further stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja Rail Level Crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.

Oladeinde also added that Traffic Advisory Boards will be placed at Ikeja Under-Bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way and Adebola/Balogun junctions to serve as a guide, as well as a reminder for motorists that ply the corridors frequently.

He appealed to residents and motorists in the area to cooperate with the traffic management personnel charged with the task of ensuring free vehicular movement in the area, by complying with traffic regulations and interventions towards ensuring speedy completion of the project.