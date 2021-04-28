LAUTECH Investigates Death Of Final Year Student Who Fell Into Soakaway (Photo)

LAUTECH Investigates The Death Of Final Year Student Who Fell Into Soakaway (Photo)

The Management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Tuesday April 27, stated that it is committed to a full investigation into the death of a final year student of the institution, Asefon Nifemi Bernard.

According to IgbereTV reports, the graduating student of the Department of Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology, died after falling into a soakaway in his hostel on Thursday April 22, while attempting to switch on electricity. LAUTECH students had shut gates of the institution in protest over the death of Nifemi.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, gave this assurance while ddressing the leadership of the South West Zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by the Deputy Coordinator, South West, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman.

Speaking, Liasu observed that the death was unfortunate and a rude shock, noting that management members were pained at the occurrence and have therefore committed to getting to the root of the matter to guide against future occurrence. Liasu called on the students’ leaders to educate their members on responsible unionism and discourage the destruction of public property at the slightest opportunity.



