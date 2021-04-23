Laxity, Radical & Moderate Muslims You Might Find In Mosques During Taroweeh

Below are the updated categories of Muslims (Laxity, radical and moderate) you are likely to find in your mosque (Yoruba land as a case study) during Taroweeh prayer. You are encouraged to be like those in category 10. They are considered to be a moderate Muslims practicing Islam in accordance with the sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. Try as much as possible to refrain from falling in the rest categories

1. The Ceremonial Muslims: These are Muslims found in the Mosque during only the Islamic festive period. They purchase new Rosaries, Quran (though they are not proficient in reading it and most time just for decoration), new Islamic wear only to be identified as Muslims in their community and place of works. They are only found in the Mosque on the first, fifth, tenth, fifteenth, twentieth, and the last day of Ramadan. This is not good, try and adjust! Do not be a Muslim during Ramadan alone, try and be a conscious Muslim all time.

2. The Lazy Ones: With time, those in the first category graduate to those here. Since they are not used to the system before, they make complain and hiss when their Imams start Solat especially if he recites long Surah. To them, Suratul l Kaothar (Ina a’taena…) is too long, if you say this Surah is long, tell us which are short to recite (“Mudia motaani”?, “Yaasin”?); Lazy! They only want their Imam to finish the whole 11 Rakahs (or as the case may be) including Solatul Ishai in 5 minutes. Impossible! They are in turns lazy to themselves too. Refrain, remember we are all going to die one day!

3. The Late-comer: Those that will never meet Solatul Ishai in the congregation. Most of them do this intentionally. They come after Solat Ishai with their co-latecomers to make their own congregation and thus have their own Imam disturbing the active solat in the mosque. When Taraweeh prayer is ongoing, you will see them observing their own Ishai and target the completion of the solat till when their Imam wants to start Witri. Stop coming late to the mosque, it is a bad attitude and you are depriving yourself a lot of rewards!

4. The Glutton: These are those that almost eat all the kinds of food available during Iftar. They mix any food available to them together and insist on eating breakfast and lunch missed. Rice with Pap, Gaari with orange, Spaghetti with Pasta, Beans and Kulikuli, Fura with Nunun, Tuwo with Sharwama e.t.c. Chai! You notice them easily because they will renew their ablution every five minutes. You will not even pray they stay next to you for they will surely pollute the air. My brother, eat moderately and practice the sunnah of Miswak (act of brushing/washing teeth) upon making every solat as the prophet recommends!

5. The PRO: They are those that remind people of their already scheduled set of Nawaafil every night. Most worshipers are attentive and look at them to give an order of what they should observe the following night. Their usual mode of reminder is ‘Nafila Oru to ni …. (Tonight’s Nafila is…)’. Egbon, leave them alone! let them perform the number of Rakkahs that are convenient for them in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet. Stop giving the order because it is not a known practice from our pious predecessors. It is an act of innovation(Bid’ha), desist, you can observe any number of rakkahs that are convenient for you in 2s !

6. The BF or GF searcher: These are mainly bachelors/spinsters. They come to observe Taroweeh prayer mainly to meet their boyfriend or girlfriend (as the case may be). Those in this category say their “Aameen” uniquely and loudly after Ummu-l-Kitab (Suratul Fatihah) recitation is read as a signal to their boy/girlfriend they are around. This is called a riyau (eye-service) and may not earn you any reward. So be sincere, go and marry lawfully. May Allah ease your affairs

7. The Bloggers: These are the likes of lalasticlala, seun, sissie, mukina2 and others like them. You see them with their phones and chargers to take the advantage of the mosque’s power generator. You see them after each unit of Solat checking for the post to place on FP or Whatsapp updates. Fear Allah and keep your phone at home till after Solat. Remember they will not bury our phones with us when we die!

8. The Mouth Stinkers: These and those in category 4 are like `5 and 6`, they are friends. After they’ve enjoyed all their foods alone at home, you close your nose every time because their mouth stinks anytime they yawn or talk to you. They do not practise Miswak. You easily conclude you have comprehended what they are saying even if you do not understand. My friend, imbibe the Sunnah of the Prophet by using Siwaak (chewing stick) upon every ablution to reduce the odor. Doing so will earn a reward too.

9. Space claimer: The majority in this category are the Old ones. You dare not sit at where they claim. If you sit there, they will tell you the history of how your father woos your mother and how they gave birth to you including the amount of dowry paid when they married each other. With due respect sirs and mas, every space in the mosque belongs to all worshipers. Thanks for your understanding!

10. The Pious Ones: These are moderate, true, and sincere worshipers. They follow the steps of the Prophet and our pious predecessors in all that they do. You will always meet and leave them in the mosque. They complete all their Solat (prayer) with the Imaam, you even wonder whether they live in the mosque. They use all their time judiciously to recite Quran, say adhkar and engage in other Ibaadat that can fetch them rewards during and after Ramadan. These are those we should envy. Let us all try to be one. Let us make take every opportunity embedded in this month of blessing.

11. Add yours

May Allah make us one of His true and sincere worshipers and make us witness more of Ramadan in life with good health and sound faith (Ameen).

Ramadan Mubarak

Abu Afs Lukgaf