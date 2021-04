Connect on Linked in

TEAM NEWS

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed winger Raphinha is struggling to recover in time from the thigh injury he sustained against Manchester City.

Rodrigo remains out with a muscle problem, while captain Liam Cooper is serving a three-match ban.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is still nursing a foot injury but he could be involved despite not training during the week.

Eric Bailly is in contention after recovering from Covid-19.