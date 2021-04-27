Lekki Rumoured Attacks On Police: Lagos CP Reacts

POLICE PRESS RELEASE, LAGOS STATE COMMAND, DATED 26TH APRIL, 2021.

LEKKI RUMORED ATTACKS ON POLICE IS FALSE, MISCHIEVOUS.. CP LAGOS

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has described the rumored okada operators’ attack on police personnel in Lekki area of Lagos State, as captured in the viral video of Monday, 26th April, 2021, as false and mischievous.

The Command has carefully studied the video and noticed that the originator(s) of the video distorted the fact and raised false alarm in order to cause confusion and create fears in the minds of the general public for reasons best known to him and his agents or sponsors as the case may be.

The command wishes to set the record straight that today Monday 26th April, 2021, at about 0930am, the Divisional Police Officer in Maroko, Lagos State, was informed that some okada riders were on rampage by resisting the police from impounding their motorcycles at Lekki Phase 1 Gate which falls within the restricted areas for okada operations in the state. The Divisional Police Officer then called for reinforcement and ordered his policemen to race to the place to take charge and restore normalcy.

The policemen were able to curtail their activities and chased them to their hideout where thirty one (31) of their motorcycles were impounded and one of the leaders, one Mohammed, m, was arrested. Normalcy has been restored to the area.

The Command wishes to reiterate that police operatives, in furtherance of the enforcement strategy of the command, will always maintain law and order across the state, especially on the enforcement of the restriction order and traffic law on operations of okada in the state.

The Lagos State Government has made series of pronouncements on ban on okada operations in some restricted areas/routes, including Lekki axis and this order must be duly enforced.

The Commissioner of Police therefore urges the general public to disregard the viral video and perceive the originator and his peddled rumor as baseless and mischievous. He enjoins Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses and support the police command in its bid to maintain law and order across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

In conclusion, the originator of the video is being traced for necessary investigation.



