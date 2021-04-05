Life With Two Stubborn Teenage Boys

This post is just my way of letting off steam. It is truly not easy to take care of teenagers. Those who have teenagers they care for can probably relate, and those who do not can have an inkling of what its like.

I am a senior sister and second mother to my 14 year old youngest brother, and 15 year old male cousin. They are such characters that they each deserve their own section. Here goes:

Troublesome Teenager Number 1, My 15 year old Cousin: I love my cousin, but he is a serious case. When he came to live with my family, I resolved not to touch him or discipline him extensively. People staying with others tend to bring up accusations of abuse, anything you do to them is attributed to the fact that they are not your immediate family. As a result, I and my brothers handle him like an egg.

The boy took ample advantage of this. From being sullen and disciplined, he became very wild. Many times he would take offence to the slightest correction. He also goes out when he likes, picks whatever he wants from the kitchen and watches movies on my laptop from dawn till dusk. Answers me back as he likes from time to time. My brothers are his role models but if I correct him, that’s where the problem lies. I think he feels I cannot and should not tame him. The funniest thing he ever did was starting to act up after he was told that the only reason I was not touching him was so as not to create issues between his mom and us. He became bolder and even tried to deepen his already deepening voice.

Whenever his mom comes around, he turns me to his enemy. He starts to perpetuate the notion that he is a victim of abuse. The last time his mom was around, he started shouting at me at his whim and when I got angry one day and slapped him, his mother finally made him a celebrated hero. She almost took him home by midnight that day, because the image of an abused boy that she wanted so badly had finally been portrayed to her.

Troublesome Teen Number 2, my 14 year old brother: I love my little brother as well. I tried to raise him like people raise kids abroad. Talking to him gently when he misbehaves, explaining to him, punishing by taking things away or just small reprimands….

That shii didn’t work. He became the most troublesome little boy I knew. Whenever his friends are around, he wants to show off to them by talking over me, ignoring my demands. I started to discipline him but before long, he knew how to run to the neighbors house, taking the cane from me, and running outside where the discipline would become a spectacle. Sometimes he even yells at me too. He has tried to beat a few adults who tried to beat him. But they gave him a good beating

Since when he was small, ‘he wants what he wants.’ If I don’t give him something, sometimes he would go and take it. Sometimes I would catch him. Time and time again, even with warnings, things still disappear at will.

When any kid around him is being bad, he wants to do two times what that kid is doing, and be loved for it. He feels that is love. From the time that my cousin came around, and we told him that we cannot touch our cousin, else it would be termed as abusing a family member from another mother…..he has taken it as proof of love that however we pardon our cousin, we must pardon him. He copies what our cousin does, does worse, and always defends himself with the fact that we leave our cousin, we dont spare him.

Now we have come to the last part, my experience with these two kids combined…

The Terrible Two: The two of them constantly answer me back, laugh and joke and even encourage me to come and punish them. They feel no amount of beating from me can break them, maybe because I am a woman. However, they have full fear and respect for the males around them. If i try to talk to them they act as if someone or something insignificant is talking. Few times though, they try to calm the wild spirits inside them, and behave.

Things still disappear at home, and even if we are the only ones at home, they both co operate and deny everything. The co operate to disrespect me. They start joking and laughing right after I’m done with my long warnings or advice talks. They tell me to come and punish them, that they will enjoy the punishment. They have turned my laptop to their permanent TV, day, night and midnight, i cant use it. If i hide it, they find it, turn it on, play whatever on it as early as 5 am till 12 or 1 on weekends. They put games there, got a game pad and play till thy kingdom come, all without my consent. They don’t answer me, they do what they like when they like.

They are only tame at school. These are not kids that are meek. These are tall versions of Aki and Pawpaw that are already as tall as me at the moment.

This morning, my mom called me and told me that handling these teens is all about patience.

If you have had difficulties with teens, you can talk about your experience, to make this more interesting and educative. If you were a troublesome or troubled teen, you can also share.

Ciao!