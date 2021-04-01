Lil Kesh Welcomes New Baby (Photo)

Rapper Lil Kesh has welcomed a new baby, Igbere TV reports.

The rapper whose real name is Keshinro Ololade shared a picture of the newborn on Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote,

“God is the greatest.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNHwULNFsrJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It was not immediately clear who the mother of the baby is as the rapper did not reveal any further information.

Lil Kesh, 27, had been rumoured severally to be in a romantic relationship with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla, a rumour both of them have denied.