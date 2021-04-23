Linda Ikeji Excited As Her Son, Jayce Goes To School (Photo)

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji’s son, Jayce now goes to school and the excited mum of one took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Jayce dressed up for school, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing the photo, Linda wrote;

“Jayce goes to school ..

Waking him up, dressing him up, taking him to school and picking him up after school is the best part of my life right now. I feel so blessed.

And all the new words he’s learnt in the last few days…dear Lord…lol..”

Jayce was born on 17th September 2018 by Linda Ikeji and businessman Sholaye Jeremi. Linda and Sholaye got separated because according to her, she and Sholaye Jeremi are not suitable partners.