Lionel Messi, Barcelona Players Arrive In Madrid For El Clasico (Photos, Video)

Lionel Messi, and his Barcelona teammates have now arrived in Madrid for today’s Spanish La Liga El Clasico.

Real Madrid host Barcelona today at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A few months back, Barcelona were 12 points behind Atletico Madrid and with no president or plans for the January transfer market.

Barca closed the gap on Diego Simeone’s team to just one point on Monday night.

Barcelona will be crowned Spanish La Liga Champions if they win their last matches in the league.

New Barcelona President Juan Laporta also travelled with the players to Madrid for the El Clasico match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6ccM4aOae0