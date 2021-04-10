Liverpool Vs Aston Villa 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Team news

Liverpool have no new injury concerns. Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk remain sidelined, and Divock Origi (muscle) is also out.

Jack Grealish remains sidelined for Aston Villa but Kortney Hause is available. Wesley continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Did you know?

Liverpool are seeking to avoid a seventh straight Premier League home defeat, with Huddersfield Town the last team to have such a run in February 2019. Prior to this season, the highest a team have finished in a top-flight season while losing six or more successive home matches is ninth, achieved by Sunderland in 1946/47.

Diogo Jota has scored more PL goals as a substitute this season than any other player, with four.

Villa have already netted seven PL goals against Liverpool this season, having beaten them 7-2 in October. Only Manchester City have ever scored more against the Reds in a single season of the competition, netting eight in 2017/18.

No side have kept more PL clean sheets away from home this season than Villa, with eight, and one more would set a club record on the road in a single top-flight campaign.

Match officials

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Constantine Hatzidakis. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Andy Madley. Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.