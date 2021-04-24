Liverpool Vs Newcastle 1 – 1 – (Full Time)

After the failure of their plan to form a European Super League, Liverpool find themselves in the unenviable position of sitting seventh in the Premier League, needing to leapfrog three teams in order to achieve Champions League qualification. It’s a tall task and one which will certainly require them taking three points as Newcastle, a team that has just barely managed to extricate itself from the thick of the relegation battle

