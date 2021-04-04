Made In Katsina: Technician Constructs Bicycle With Engine (Photos)

A local technician simply identified as Kabiru Inginiya has fabricated a bicycle with engine in Katsina State.

Katsina Post learnt that Injiniya Kabiru, works in the popular Ali Chizo garage situated along Katsina-Dutsin-ma road.

The local technician, who had not attended any special school or training on the fabrication, was said to be highly intelligent and brilliant.

The constructed bicycle is said to be cheaper, more efficient and consume less fuel than the conventional motorcycles.

He had constructed many of the said product and sold to interested customers within and outside the state.