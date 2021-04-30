Maduka: Four Years As Governor, Anambra Will Produce Mobile Phones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GV2CVPVJF_o

Frontline governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Anambra State, Dr Godwin Maduka, has vowed that Anambra State will become a leading manufacturer of mobile phones, within four years, as governor of the State.

Maduka’s assurance is part of his commitment to develop the ICT sector in the State, alongside other sectors such as Health,Education, Commerce, Industralization and Infrastructure, geared towards making Anambra State economically viable if he is elected governor of the State.

Speaking on AIT tv programme, “Nigeria Right Now (With Dickson Iroegbu) , Maduka said it has become imperative for youths of Anambra State to get acquainted with ICT.

He said “Teaching our children ICT is important. In four years as governor of the State, Anambra State will produce phones

“Government and some of us that are coming into government should look at the talents of our young people. The nation should address the problems of the youths.

Maduka’s assurance to develop the ICT sector in Anambra State, is in part of his plans to expose Anambra State to vast opportunities across the globe.

Maduka has continuously demonstrated his commitment to revamp the economy of the State, if elected Governor, through numerous initiatives, and programmes, which he has designed and outlined for the development of the State.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/04/maduka-four-years-as-governor-anambra.html?m=1