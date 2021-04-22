Makinde To Build ₦1.2 Billion New Governor’s Lodge In Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde, along with the state government’s executive council, has approved N1.2 billion to construct a new lodge in Abuja for the incumbent and successive governors.

The Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Daud Sangodoyin, disclosed that the council approved N1.2 billion to construct a new Governor’s Lodge at No 2. John Kadiya Close, Asokoro, Abuja.

Mr Sangodoyin further revealed that the new lodge would provide apartments for the governor, deputy governor, chalets, fittings, and furniture, “which would be of modern type.”

The commissioner added that the government would complete the building project in six months.

Mr Sangodoyin explained that the old lodge was no longer fit for the governor’s use.



https://www.gazettengr.com/makinde-to-build-n1-2-billion-new-governors-lodge/