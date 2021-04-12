Makinde’s Candidate, Arapaja Defeats Olafeso, Emerges South-West PDP Zonal Chairman

Former Oyo Deputy Governor Taofeek Arapaja has won the southwest chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was declared winner of the hotly contested poll by chairman of the Congress and Benue Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu.

Arapaja, who belongs to the camp of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, polled 343 votes to defeat Dr Eddy Olafeso, who scored 330.

Olafeso is of the camp of former Ekiti Governor Ago Fayose.