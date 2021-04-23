Man And His Car Stuck In Lagos Flood After Heavy Rainfall (Photos)

Man and his car stuck in flood following heavy rain in Lagos.

A driver was stranded in his car after it got stuck in the flood as it rained in Lagos on Thursday, April 22.

He couldn’t leave his car for fear he would drown and the water level kept rising around his car.

Media personality, Benjamin Okoh shared a video from the scene and called on the state government to hurry to the man’s aid.

In the video, passersby are seen standing at a safe distance to watch the driver struggle at Eniola Davies Street, Fagba, Oko-Oba.

Fortunately, residents succeeded in pulling the man to safety. They later retrieved his car before it could fall off the edge of the road.

