Man Caught Cutting Rail Lines Into Different Sizes In Enugu (Photos)

An unidentified man has been spotted cutting rail lines into different sizes at Holyghost area in Enugu state, IgbereTV reports.

Twitter user, @vicmela1 who asked for security operatives to be deployed to the scene, said the “man and his team” carry the rail lines to an unknown location after cutting it into different sizes.

He wrote;

“I meet this guy this morning as he was busy cutting this rail to different sizes so he can be able to carry it at Holygost. This guy and his team are gradually taking the rail out to God knows where, I plead with

@PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU

to send their men there.

@Coal_City”

https://twitter.com/vicmela1/status/1378650043780100096?s=20