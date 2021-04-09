Man Drives A Tesla Into A Petrol Station Leaving Attendants Confused (Video)

A car enthusiast @234drive on Twitter drove a Tesla (electric car) into a petrol station and the following scene played out…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve3BA0-2h7k

After frantic efforts by the fuel attendants to find the fuel tank cover, he told them “You no know say na Tesla be this? E no dey use petrol, na electric car”.

The video has left some Twitter users enraged. They said he didn’t have to make mockery of them before educating them.

What do you think?

Source: @234DRIVE/Twitter

Cc: Mynd44

Lalasticlala