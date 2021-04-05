Man Gave Mechanic His Car To Fix, He Drove It To His Lover’s House & This Happened

A mechanic is having a hard time after receiving a car from a customer for repair because it stops working. I do normally ask my self? why most mechanic repairer always develop the heart, of driving someone’s car to a far distance to check if it is working mean while the the original fault of the car have been repaired by them.

After the mechanic fixed his car, he drove it to where his girlfriend was supposed to meet. He parked the car under a tree near his girlfriend’s house. During his absence, strong winds blew and trees fell in two vehicles parked next to him, with a customer’s mechanical jeep standing between two felled trees.