Man Scammed By Fake Bank Representatives Who Promised Him N1 Million (Pictures)

So this guy got a call from online scammers claiming to be access bank representatives to send 100k and receive a million naira after 2hours which he did without hesitation(cos obviously people are greedy)! After waiting for a while and the so called “representative” didn’t get back to him, he realized he was scammed and came to the access bank (chevron branch) to ask for his 100k or 1million, the bank said they can’t do anything about it Cos he’s a first bank customer! But obviously the man wasn’t having it��� Pls, be careful and avoid being greedy!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNLNfuSgcUz/