Man shoot landlord to death for sleeping with his wife on matrimonial bed

This 32 year old man, Babajide Akinsanya, has been arrested by the Osun State Police for shooting his landlord to death while his wife sustained life threatening injuries.

The wife and the landlord were caught on his matrimonial bed when he got back just after 3 hours of leaving for work.

Babajide Akinsanya

The suspect who confessed to the crime said “ l have been suspecting my wife and the landlord for about a month now, so l decided to come back home earlier when l saw a text message my wife sent to a number saying by 11am.

I got in through the kitchen door and went straight to my room where I caught them naked, this is a person my wife would complain about that she disliked not knowing she was saying otherwise.

I’m ready to face the law, l really don’t care.”