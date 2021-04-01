Man Trapped Under A Container In Lagos, Rescued Alive (Video)

A Nigerian man was rescued alive after being trapped under a container that had fallen, for more than two hours in Surulere, Lagos state on Thursday April 1, IgbereTV reports.

The man was said to be driving with his wife along Stadium road when the container fell from the trailer conveying it on top of his car. He was trapped for more than 2 hours. Thankfully help came and he was rescued alive. He has since been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W694wqqRTg