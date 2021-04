Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says two of his players are fitness doubts to face Leeds, but he declined to name them.

Kevin De Bruyne should be available after signing a two-year extension to his contract earlier this week.

Leeds United will be without on-loan winger Jack Harrison, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Adam Forshaw remains absent with a hip injury, but there are no further issues for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.