Manchester United Fans Burn American Flag In Protest Against Club Owners (Photos)

Manchester United fans burn an American flag during a protest on Saturday against the club’s American owner The Glazers.

United fans have now expressed their anger at their American owners, who bought the club in 2005.

United fans organised a new protest which involved thousands outside Old Trafford on Saturday.

The fans want The Glazers to sell the club after their role in the formation of the European Super League.

While protesting against the Glazers, an United States flag was burned in a strong statement against the club’s owners.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shTDKmKdffE