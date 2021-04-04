Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Today At 7:30pm

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s visit of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Reds return to action following the international break with the 19:30 BST kick-off, looking to complete the double over the Seagulls following the dramatic 3-2 victory at the Amex Stadium in our second match of the season.

With a number of players back from international duty, Ole is assessing his options and still playing the waiting game as he ponders his line-up.

United v Brighton: Watch Ole’s press conferencevideo

The good news is Marcus Rashford is training and will hopefully be available, despite being forced to leave England’s camp with an ankle injury.

Mason Greenwood is also striving to be fit after withdrawing from the England Under-21s squad but Anthony Martial sustained a knee problem while with France. There is also a doubt over Victor Lindelof, who missed Sweden’s final match of the break.

“They [Marcus and Mason] need to get through the session tomorrow [Saturday],” explained the manager to club media. “They both joined in this morning and hopefully they don’t get any reaction. If they complete the session tomorrow they’ll be available for selection.

“Neither of them [Anthony nor Victor] trained this morning. We are still waiting for final confirmation on how they are.”

In terms of who starts in goal, David De Gea or Dean Henderson, Ole commented: “You know, I have a great option of two top goalkeepers and it’s a pleasure to have them right here. We’ve got, hopefully, nine plus five games to go because we want to go all the way in the Europa League, so I’m sure you’ll see both of them playing in goal for us.“