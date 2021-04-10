‘Marrying A 35-Year-Old Lady’

Please I need advice.

I am a young guy age 28 currently in my final year hoping to graduate this year by God’s grace. Am in a relationship in with a gal I love so much and the love keeps growing day by the day.

She is 30 years old and just graduated this year but she is talking of waiting for me so we can serve together. The thing now is that I wish to get married to her but am not ready now. But she says she can wait for me if only I won’t disappoint her.

Now am confused, if she waits for me for 5 years she would be 35 by then and am not sure if it’s right getting married to someone 2 years older than me and someone at the age of 35 or above.. to add to it, she doesn’t look her age, even if someone sees us, they won’t believe she is my senior..

Pls am really confused, have never dated someone who understands me like she do.. Note: she never knew my age, she thought we were age mate cause of my voters card she saw which doesn’t carry my real age.