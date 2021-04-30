MC Oluomo Builds A Mosque In Memory Of His Late Mother (Photos, Video)

NURTW Union chairman, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has buillt a mosque worth millions of naira in memory of his late mother, Alhaja Sinatu Abebi Omotowo Akinsanya who died on April 2020 at the age of 87, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, MC Oluomo shared a video of the mosque which is to be officially opened today, April 30. He wrote;

“*ONE YEAR REMEMBRANCE OF OUR MOTHER:

The death of a loved one is not always an easy thing, moreso of a mother. It as been a year since the beloved mother of me Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo) died but the family is consoled knowing that Allah has already granted her aljana Fidau.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un:”Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return.”

In keeping the memory of my beloved mother, Alhaja Zinat Abebi Omotowo Akinsanya, I Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo) has built a central mosque that will be named after her. The gigantic edifice will also be commissioned on Friday 30th, April,2021.

Although it’s noted that though she might have died physically, her sweet and lovely memories will forever resonate with the family, particularly myself.

My mother “IYA AGEGE” You loved all your children, train them in the path of Allah and instilled discipline in them. You gave your best, yes! Your very best in the upbringing of we your children. Myself and siblings will forever be grateful and indebted to you. I promise to take your legacies to a greater height.

You are well alive in my memories, and in every fiber of my body. I miss you badly!

May your soul continue to rest well in peace.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CORJDtpHwGh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6wnrFVMQQY